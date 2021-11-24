It looks like 's ugly fallout with has cost him not just but Dharma Productions upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi as well. If the latest report is to be believed, Kartik lost his role to also because of his another fallout with . Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Bollywood's hit director heading for a divorce; Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on fallout with Karan Johar and more

"After his exit from 'Dostana 2', the collateral damage was Kartik going out from 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' too," a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Earlier, it was reported that Kartik ended his friendship with co-star Janhvi Kapoor in January. He reportedly avoided shooting for Dostana 2 citing the pandemic and eventually the shoot got delayed. Their fallout apparently made Kartik quite uncomfortable on the sets.

The report in the daily had further stated that Kartik was deeply affected by his sudden rift with Janhvi that prompted him to walk up to his director Collin D'Cunha to tell him to scrap the film. Janhvi and Kartik were reportedly not on talking terms during this time. He reportedly asked the makers to drop Janhvi from the film and in exchange, was ready to adjust his fees for Dostana 2.

This forced Karan to make a tough call to drop Kartik and find his replacement. Kartik had already shot 60 per cent of the film and replacing him would mean an increase in the film's budget. But Karan was apparently ready to shell out money from his pockets and do the reshoots with a new acctor. Several names such as , Sidharth Malhotra, , Rajkummar Rao and Siddhant Chaturvedi have come forward as Kartik's replacement.

Kartik recently broke his silence over the negative stories about him that deeply affected his family members. "A lot of times you ask yourself, ‘Why is this happening?’ But more than myself, I feel for my family, because they don’t belong to this world. I belong to this industry, so I know that as long as you concentrate on your work, nothing else matters. But my family gets affected, and that’s the only thing I get worried about. Other than that, it doesn’t matter. I know that my work will always speak volumes. If I fall short on that front, I want to improve myself,” Kartik told RJ Siddharth Kannan.