After the news of dating Lalit Modi gripped the social media, fans have been sympathising with Rohman Shawl who previously dated the former Miss Universe. The 30-year-old model recently interacted with fans on social media and he was surprised to see that there were many people who were unhappy in their love lives. He advised fans not to have high expectations from their partners insisting that it is only us that can make ourselves happy and no one else.

"Yaar mai na #RohmanAsking ke kuch jawab padh raha tha. Ye sab pyaar me itne dukhi kyu hai. Bohot jyada expect karte ho yaar tum log apne partner se. Kyu?? I mean your partner has so many things to do on their own, they have their lives. Don't depend on them so much yaar. Apne aap ko khud khud rehna sikho na. Just know how to be completed and then look for a partner," Rohman said in a video.

He added, "Don't find somebody who can complete you because that will never be true. Aap samajh rahe ho? I don't know this concept of 'somebody will complete me'. Nobody can complete you but you man. It's very easy. Stop doing that to yourself and stop making the other person miserable. Kisine theka nahi liya hai yaar tumhe khush rakhne ka. Tumne hi liya hai aur tumhare hi bas ki hai and nobody can make you happy. Khush raho."

After breaking up with Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen found solace in Lalit Modi's arms. Last Thursday, the former IPL Chairman announced in a tweet that he and Sushmita are dating but not married. He called Sushmita is better half and marked it as the new beginning in life. When Rohman was asked about Sushmita and Lalit's relationship, he told Pinkvilla, "Let’s be happy for them na. Love is beautiful. All I know is if she has chosen someone, he is worth it!"

Sushmita and Rohman had met through Instagram. She had accidentally opened his DMs and they started talking. Initially, Rohman and invited Sushmita to watch him play football but they eventually decided to meet on a coffee date. And soon, their relationship blossomed into a whirlwind romance, which lasted for nearly 3 years. They recently called it quits where Sushmita posted on Instagram that the love between was gone long ago but they will continue to remain friends with each other.