Powerstar Pawan Kalyan to quit acting for Politics?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, who recent film Agnyaathavaasi failed to create magic at the box office might bid adieu to his acting career to focus on politics. The actor who started recently started his 3-day political tour gives us the shocking news on the end of its first day that he is not interested in acting anymore. As per the sources, he said, "Movies have gone out of my mind. Now, my only focus is politics." While this news will definitely come as a shocker to his fans and admirers.

But well this is not the first time when Pawan Kalyan said that he will quit acting and will enter into politics completely. There were many instances in the past, where he contradicted his statement about films and politics. The actor has already committed to few projects which are in the scripting stages.

Like Pawan Kalyan, two big stars of south Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan might quit acting for their political careers. Both the actors have assured their entry in politics that will abandon their career as actors. In fact, in the finale of Bigg Boss Tamil finale, Kamal Haasan said that he will act in films if the people want him to or he will leave it.