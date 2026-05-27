Fighter, Laal Singh Chaddha to Adipurush: Why even Rs 200-300 crore Box Office hits are turning into FLOPS?

From Fighter to Adipurush, several big-budget films earned hundreds of crores at the box office but still failed to recover their massive production costs, proving that high collections no longer guarantee success.

In today’s film industry, budgets have skyrocketed to ₹400-500 crore, and success is often measured in terms of ₹500-1000 crore collections. But with great budgets comes even greater risk. Many big films, despite crossing the ₹200-300 crore mark, have ended up as average performers or outright flops because they simply couldn’t recover their massive investments.

These expensive films failed despite big earnings

Take Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The aerial actioner grossed a respectable ₹358.89 crore worldwide, with ₹212.79 crore coming from India. While it looked like a hit on paper, trade analyst Kamal Nahta pointed out that with a reported budget of ₹250 crore, the film only managed an average verdict in terms of returns.

Adipurush, Prabhas’ ambitious mythological film, also failed to recover its cost despite collecting over ₹300 crore in India. With a massive budget of ₹500 crore, it earned ₹288.15 crore net in India and ₹393 crore worldwide. The film was heavily criticised and ultimately declared a flop.

Suriya’s Kanguva faced a similar fate. Despite crossing ₹100 crore worldwide, the film struggled with a reported budget of ₹300-350 crore. It collected just ₹70.37 crore net in India and ₹106.64 crore globally.

Big-screen spectacles that suffered huge losses

Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan (2018) earned over ₹327 crore worldwide but was still labelled a flop. With a ₹300 crore budget, its India net collection stood at ₹151.30 crore.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, also couldn’t break even. Made on a ₹275 crore budget, it collected ₹188.60 crore net in India and ₹246.60 crore worldwide.

Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha met similar destinies. Radhe Shyam earned ₹149.50 crore on a ₹350 crore budget, while Laal Singh Chaddha collected only ₹133.50 crore against a ₹180 crore budget.

These examples show that in today’s expensive cinema landscape, even ₹200-300 crore collections are no longer enough if the budget is too high. For a film to be considered a true success, it now needs to do much more than just cross the ₹300 crore mark, because it has to keep rolling, keep resonating, and stay memorable for audiences way beyond the first wave of reactions .

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