Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's Project K is the most anticipated film of the couple, as fans cannot wait to see their sizzling and fiery chemistry together. This film is also mark Deepika's grand entry in the South Indian industry, and this crossover between the South Indian and Bollywood industries is getting bigger and better every day. But the fans will have to wait to witness this Jodi together for a while. Earlier, it was reported that Project K would hit the screens in January 2023, but it has been indefinitely delayed due to Amitabh Bachchan's health. Bollywood's megastar plays a significant role in the film, and he was injured a few months ago while performing an action sequence. And till now, the veteran actor hasn't recovered, and there are no talks on when he will resume the set.

Amitabh Bachchan's injury has postponed the film

As per a source quoted to Indian Express," It is still not clear how long it would take Bachchan Saab to resume normal shooting, and the director (Nag Ashwin) and producers (Vyjayanthi Movies) are in no hurry. They are putting no pressure on Bachchan Saab to resume shooting. They will wait for as long as it takes. But it is now unlikely that Project K will make its January 2024 release date."