Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be seen as Sita and Lord Ram in the Om Raut directorial Adipurush. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' chemistry during the teaser launch of Adipurush caught the attention of the fans. They were linked together instantly. The way Prabhas took care of Kriti during the teaser launch in Ayodhya, left fans wondering whether they are in a relationship. While Kriti denied the reports in a statement, now, the reports have surfaced that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are going to get engaged, however here's the truth. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon says she's extremely proud of Prabhas starrer, 'I hope it gets its due'

Is Kriti Sanon getting engaged to Prabhas?

For the unversed, there were reports going wild stating that Kriti Sanon and Prabhas were going to get engaged in the Maldives, next week. Yes, you read that right. Kriti and Prabhas have been busy with their work and out of the blue, following Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, it was stated that they both were going to get engaged. It grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. However, that's not true. Both Kriti Sanon and Prabhas' teams have squashed the reports. A close associate of Prabhas said that they both are just friends and that the rumours are not true. Also Read - Project K: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer to be a two parts film like Baahubali? Here’s what we know

Check out Kriti Sanon's Instagram post here:

A source close to Prabhas denies rumours of an engagement

A source close to Prabhas strongly denies the rumours and adds, "There is absolutely no truth to the stories doing rounds and it's just a figment of someone's imagination. Both Prabhas and Kriti are co-stars and anything that suggests otherwise shouldn't be believed." Earlier when the rumours of them dating and getting married surfaced before, Kriti Sanon burst the bubble stating that there's no Pyaar or PR behind it all. Kriti savagely shut down the trolls stating that Varun Dhawan aka Bhediya went a little too wild on a reality TV show. She added that before someone announces their wedding date, she called the rumours baseless. Will Kriti yet again react to the rumours?