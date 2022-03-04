After impressing the pan-India audience with franchise, Telugu star had set his foot in the Hindi language with . However, he was met with a mixed response from the critics and audience alike and was also criticised for his Hindi diction. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam which will released in four languages Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Talking about his fluency in Hindi, Prabhas said that his only problem is that his Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch since Hindi is that his first language. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer compares her to Virat Kohli, Yash’s KGF 2 trailer to drop on THIS date and more

"I did a lot of work on my language. I can read and write in Hindi. I ask for Hindi dialogues...I don't like reading them in English, as the pronunciation gets affected," Prabhas told DNA. He added, "The only problem is my Hindi has a Hyderabadi touch, and at home, we don't speak in that language. But we do watch a lot of Hindi films and listen to Hindi songs."

Prabhas said that he has improved his Hindi for Radhe Shyam and by Adipurush, he thinks he will be perfect. "Maybe I'll dub for 10 times, and then I'll show it to everyone to make sure that it should be right," he added. When he was further asked about doing films in regional laguages other than Telugu, Tamil and Hindi, Prabhas said, "I will do any film, Marathi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri cinema... why not? Who thought a Telugu film like 'Bahubali' would become so big? Now, all doors are open. Anyone can make the greatest film, from any part of the country. You can't term any industry as big or small."

Prabhas was seen interacting with the media on Wednesday at a grand event in Mumbai. The actor was joined by his Radhe Shyam costar and others to present the visually spectacular of their upcoming film. Prabhas plays Vikramaditya, while Pooja Hegde plays Prerana. , Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan, and others will appear in key roles. The movie will release on March 11 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese.