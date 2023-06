, who awaits the release of his mythological drama, Adipurush, is reported to have wrapped up another pan-Indian film. We are talking about his highly anticipated project Salaar, with director Prashanth Neel. However, no such official update has been shared by the makers. On the other hand, the actor is in the news owing to his kind gesture towards the crew of Salaar. Going by the reports, Prabhas has sent Rs. 10,000 as a token of gift to the entire crew of Salaar. His kind gesture is being hailed by fans. Also Read - Adipurush: Kriti Sanon talks about Prabhas and his expressive eyes amid dating rumours, says she can't imagine anyone else playing Raghav

Sharing a screenshot of the transaction along with Prabhas’ photograph, a fan wrote, “Rebelstar #Prabhas showered his love and appreciation to #Salaar support staff by personally depositing 10K to each and every crew member who worked tirelessly for the movie.” Also Read - Adipurush Box Office Advance Booking: Prabhas starrer earns Rs 3 crore through free tickets?

https://twitter.com/TrendsPrabhas/status/1669024593653399552 Also Read - Adipurush crosses Rs 100 crore mark in advance booking? Check ticket prices in Mumbai, Delhi and more cities

Trending Now

“Such a pure soul #Prabhas anna,” another reacted.

https://twitter.com/RebelStarStan/status/1669025359654957058

Some even termed his kind gesture as “king qualities.”

https://twitter.com/Demigodprabhas1/status/1669025861562155009

https://twitter.com/VanaGangadhar/status/1669027719877734400

Salaar

The Prabhas starrer is slated to be released on September 28 this year. is the female lead, while will play the role of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. Salaar also features Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles, among others. Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, the project is being backed by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

Adipurush

The actor is currently awaiting the release of one of his biggest films Adipurush, helmed by Om Raut. It will grace the theaters on June 16 (tomorrow). The ensemble star cast of Adipurush features as Janaki, as Lakshman, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. It also features Devadatta Nage as Hanuman.

The advance booking for the film has already started and the numbers are “phenomenal.” In a series of tweets, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has provided a breakdown of the number of tickets the film has sold across certain multiplexes chains in the country in Hindi and Telugu languages. He wrote, “#Adipurush advance booking status at national chains [#PVR and #INOX]… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm… Note: #Hindi and #Telugu versions. Total tickets sold for *Weekend 1* [#PVR + #INOX]: 5,47,240. Note: #Cinepolis ticket sales are awaited. OUTSTANDING! [heart emojis]”

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1669274921069936643

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1669038545917603842

In a follow-up tweet, the expert further gave a breakdown of the advance booking business. “#Adipurush *advance booking*… Update till Thursday, 2.30 pm. #Hindi [#PVR + #INOX only]. Fri: 164,967. Sat: 110,304. Sun: 102,547. Total: 377,818. #Telugu [#PVR + #INOX only]. Fri: 93,456. Sat: 46,401. Sun: 29,565. Total: 169,422,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1669281429791055872

Adipurush is an adaptation of the epic Ramayana.