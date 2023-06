Rana Daggubati is on a roll. After the success of his Netflix release Rana Naidu, he spilled the beans about his upcoming project. The actor is all set to feature alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in director Nag Ashwin’s action-drama Project K. Rana Daggubati spoke about how Nag Ashwin’s directorial might “break the boundaries” just like SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali and RRR. Stating that he is looking forward to Project K, Rana Daggubati opined that “it could really become a global film from Telugu.” Also Read - Manoj Bajpayee terms Anurag Kashyap as a 'mad eccentric' man revealing why he did not direct Shool

"Like there is another film called Project K which Nag Ashwin is directing with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. That's the film we are really looking forward to in Telugu. That film will, I think will break the boundaries that both Baahubali and RRR have done," Rana Daggubati said at an India Today event.

Global Collaborations

When asked whether Project K's global success could open the boundaries of collaborations with the West, Rana Daggubati said, "Global collaborations will happen without us making any efforts." The actor mentioned that it's not far when an Indian film with an Indian filmmaker's origin will land in the West. According to him, the globe is getting closer to India's culture and our country has abundant history and stories to tell.

About Project K

Project K is a science-fiction thriller that marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, known for helming Mahanati. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is said to be the first part of the futuristic series planned by the writer-director. Project K was announced in February 2020 during the production banner's 50th anniversary.

Lately, social media is buzzing with reports that the filmmaker has also reached out to Kamal Haasan to rope him in as an antagonist. Though there is no confirmation from the makers.