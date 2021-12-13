Nag Ashwin’s next tentatively titled Project K stars , , and in the lead roles. A few days ago, Deepika flew down to Hyderabad to shoot for the film, and she was welcomed on the sets with a lot of warmth and love. We have always heard that Prabhas treats his co-stars with a lot of yummy food. Earlier, many actresses, who have worked with the actor, have spoken up about his love for food. Now, recently, even Deepika was treated with some delicious food on the sets of Project K. The actress had shared about it on her Insta story. Also Read - Beastly! Ranveer Singh's ripped shirtless avatar takes over the Internet; 83 co-star Chirag Patil exclaims, 'CHAAABUK'

Deepika shared a picture of lots and lots of authentic Hyderabadi food, and captioned it as, "#IfYouKnowYouKnow". We are sure after having a look at the picture you will also start feeling hungry. Check out the post below…

Well, Deepika has already wrapped up the first schedule of the film, and the actress recently shared a picture of the sky from an airplane and wrote, "You were lovely #Hyderabad ... Until we meet again... #ItsAWrap #Schedule1 #ProjectK @actorprabhas @nag_ashwin"

Deepika will soon start the promotions for 83 in which she plays the role of Romi Bhatia, Kapil Dev’s wife. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 stars as Kapil Dev and it is based on India’s victory at the World Cup in 1983. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on 24th December 2021.

While sharing the trailer of 83, the actress had shared, “The incredible true story of the underdogs who pulled off the unthinkable!#83Trailer in Hindi Out Now: https://bit.ly/83HindiTrailer 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021! In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Also in 3D. #thisis83.”

Apart from 83 and Project K, the actress will be seen in movies like , Fighter, Pathan, 's untitled next, and The Intern remake.