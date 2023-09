One of the most highly anticipated film releases of the year, Prabhas’ Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has reportedly been postponed. With all eyes on Salaar, the makers want to leave no stone unturned to give the audiences a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience and are thus working hard on the post-production of the film. The delay in the release of the film can also be cited to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which is expected to break all box office records upon its release next week. With two big budget films releasing in a short span of time, the initial box office business of Salaar might get affected due to Jawan. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri trolls Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Prabhas' Salaar with a meme; netizens have drastic reaction

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire postponed due to delay in post-production

The film marks Prabhas second release of the year after the mythological action film Adipurush, which failed to impress critics and the audiences. While Prabhas fans are eager to watch their favorite star in a Prashanth Neel-directorial, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has reportedly been pushed to the end of the year. The film has been pushed from its original release date of September 28, 2023 and the makers will be making an official announcement after they finalize a new release date for Salaar. Also Read - Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone movie to have a cameo by SS Rajamouli?

"Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production,” a report in Pinkvilla cited an industry source as saying. Also Read - Samantha’s Kushi to Prabhas’ Salaar: Telugu movies releasing in theatres this September 2023

Trending Now

The report added that Prabhas along with director Prashant Neel and their team have unanimously agreed to postpone Salaar from its original September 28 release date. “The distributors in the USA and India have also been notified about it, while the USA’s bookings will be canceled and refunds will be issued. The makers will finalize a new date and make an official announcement soon,” the report added.

Salaar postponed due to the Jawan storm?

Salaar and Jawan are two of the most highly anticipated film releases of the year. Interestingly, both the films mark Prabhas and Shah Rukh Khan’s second big screen outing of the year respectively. While Shah Rukh’s Pathaan became an all-time blockbuster, Prabhas’ Adipurush received negative feedback from the critics.

With Jawan arriving 3 weeks before Salaar, the makers might have anticipated the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer to break all box office records and thus decided to secure a better box office window for Salaar. Jawan is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore on its opening day and break all box office records held by Pathaan.