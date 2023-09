Prabhas’ highly anticipated movie Salaar Part One: Ceasefire has reportedly been postponed. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release worldwide on September 28, 2023 and a special teaser of the film was unveiled by the makers a few months ago to add fuel to the anticipation. According to reports, the delay in post production in Salaar has led to the film’s postponement for a few months. The delay in release will also impact the advance ticket sales of the film and refunds for the $400k worth tickets will be issued soon. Also Read - Salaar postponed: THIS Bollywood movie to now release on September 28 instead of Prabhas starrer

Salaar tickets worth $400k to be refunded

With Prabhas leading the film, Salaar already recorded a massive advance booking at the US box office. Reportedly, around tickets worth $400K would be refunded as all the bookings for the film currently stand canceled. While no official statement about the new release date or postponement of the film has been made by the makers of the film, the news is certainly disappointing for fans of Prabhas.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the decision to postpone Salaar was taken by Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and team unanimously. "Salaar holds a prominent position among the big films emerging from India, and the creators are determined to meet the high expectations of fans and moviegoers. Unfortunately, the film is not yet ready and requires additional time for post-production. Consequently, Prabhas, Prashanth Neel, and their team collectively agreed to postpone the movie from its original September 28 release date," the report revealed.

Reportedly, director Prashanth Neel along with the makers of Salaar are aiming to release the film in December 2023 or January 2024. While December is also packed with releases with Shah Rukh Khan arriving with his third film of the year Dunki, the makers want to cash in on the holidays and festivals of Sankranti and Republic Day in January.

Interestingly, Sankranti holiday has already been booked by Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan and is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Fans react to Salaar postponement

After the news of Salaar being pushed to a later date surfaced on social media, several fans expressed their disappointment. Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, "Big Breaking - #Salaar is Postponed due to #Jawan unprecendent wave and is pushed to an unknown date , Official Announcement Soon. First #Adipurush was postponed due to #Pathaan and now SALAAR . Dinasaur can stay in Jurrassic Park for now because its the Lion Month."