Prabhas’ The RajaSaab sequel CONFIRMED, part 2 Title UNVEILED

Prabhas starrer The RajaSaab will have its second part. The title of the sequel has been unveiled at the climax. Read on.

Prabhas starrer The RajaSaab has been creating a great buzz on social media as the film released in theatres on January 9. The film has been receiving positive responses from the audience so far. However, what caught the attention of the audience was the ending, as the climax confirmed that there will be a sequel. In the final moments of The RajaSaab, the makers revealed that the film will continue with the sequel. Yes, the story is not yet ended, as there will be part 2 of the movie.

The RajaSaab Title unveiled

The movie unfolds as a lavish horror comedy. However, the conclusion hinted that it has a much bigger universe. The second part will be called RajaSaab 2: Circus 1935. The title gives a hint that the sequel will delve into a different time zone, promising an accumulation of vintage aesthetics, mystery, and spectacle, which align with the director Maruthi’s signature style of blending genre thrills with mass entertainment.

The movie generates grand scale, striking visuals and Prabhas’s commanding presence, the announcement of the sequel’s title has increased much anticipation. The sequel hints at more darker and mysterious setting. It centred around a circus backdrop from the 1930s ( an era rarely explored in mainstream Hindi cinema). The sequel might explore the mythology of the franchise, including deeper backstories and new characters, while maintaining the core of the franchise.

About The RajaSaab

The movie is about a young heir who embraces his royal heritage and rebellious spirit as he rises to power. It established unprecedented rules during his reign as RajaSaab. The horror comedy features Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal, Sanjay Dutt, Brahmanandam, Riddhi Kumar, Malavika Mohanan, Yogi Babu, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and Satya in key roles. The film has been directed by Maruthi Dasari and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, Ishan Saksena under the production companies of People Media Factory, Ivy Entertainment. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 3 minutes. It was released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages. For those unaware, the film faced several delays in the year 2025 before it finally hit the screens in January 2025. Ahead of the release, Niddhi came across a huge controversy after she was mobbed by her fans at the music launch of the film. This led to heavy criticism on social media against the organisers.

