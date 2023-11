Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor starrer Animal trailer surpassed the expectations of people on release yesterday. The buzz was relatively low but the release of Arjan Vailly and the trailer amped up the game in favour of the upcoming new movie. Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh, Arjun Reddy fame has helmed Ranbir Kapoor starrer. And Ranbir asked him whether there would be an Animal Cinematic Universe with Prabhas joining him in it. Also Read - Alia Bhatt has an oops moment and it’s related it Ranbir Kapoor [Watch video]

Prabhas to join Ranbir Kapoor in Animal Cinematic Universe? Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Animal Trailer launch was held in South Delhi yesterday with Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar in attendance. During the launch of the Animal Trailer event, Ranbir Kapoor asked the director if the movie would be spun into an Animal Cinematic Universe like YRF's Spy Verse and Rohit Shetty's Copverse. Sandeep responded to Ranbir's questions by saying that did not think about it yet. However, if it happens, he will let Ranbir know. Also Read - Animal: Sandeep Reddy Vanga keeps his vow? Netizens dig up interview where he swore to show 'what violence is'

For those not in the know, after Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor starrer Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has Spirit with Prabhas. Spirit is said to be a romance-action film. Sandeep is co-producing the movie with Bhushan Kumar. If Spirit and Animal join forces under one Cinematic Universe, fans would surely go berserk. Both Prabhas and Ranbir have a massive fan following in the country. Also Read - Animal star Ranbir Kapoor reveals one rule he followed during filming to avoid getting beaten up by Alia Bhatt

Trending Now

Watch this video about Animal Trailer here:

Animal vs Salaar US Advance booking: Prabhas races ahead of Ranbir Kapoor

Animal is scheduled to release in the US on 30th November. Whereas, Prabhas starrer Salaar is arriving in the US on 21st December. The pre-release buzz around both movies are the talk of the town. Salaar is ruling hearts for now. The Prabhas starrer movie is a highly anticipated one. As per the latest media reports, Prabhas' Salaar is leading in advance booking in the US with a whopping $100,000 than Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri starrer Animal. It is said that Salaar has sold about 7005 tickets in 282 locations. The business earned $184,002 which converts to Rs 1.5 crores. On the other hand, Animal has sold out 5034 tickets and minted $84,432 which is equal to Rs 70 lakh. Salaar is leading so far.