Prabhas and Maruthi have been working together on a film for more than a year now. Though pan India audiences do not talk much about this project, expectations of this film are high among the fans of Prabhas and audiences who love watching Maruthi's films as he never disappoints them. Maruthi is an expert in making comedy films and Prabhas never did comedy before. So fans cannot wait to watch him in a completely different avatar, especially after all the action films he's been working on. Well, here is an exclusive piece of news for you about the films.

A source has confirmed with us that the movie has been titled Vintage King. Yes. You heard it right! Prabhas will be the Vintage King on the big screen. After a long time, Prabhas will be seen donning a lungi. Also, there's a sentiment here as the films, in which he wore a lungi are a huge hit and the same is being followed here as well. This is going to be a horror comedy movie and this is the first time Prabhas is working for a film in his genre.

So right now, the expectations are high and will keep increasing every time the makers will reveal some or other content about the film. Sanjay Dutt is said to be playing a pivotal role in this film which has Zarina Wahab as well. Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar are playing the leading ladies in this film.

The shoot of this film has been happening at a brisk pace and Prabhas has finished shooting for a major part. People Media Factory is producing this film under a huge budget and is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to giving the best for the film to make sure the production quality is high. Vintage King is likely to hit the screens in the Summer of next year.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD slated for release. Salaar will hit the screens on September 28 and is directed by Prashanth Neel.