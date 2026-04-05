Prabhas-starrer Fauzi makers issue warning against sharing leaked set photos: ‘Necessary action will be taken’

Recently, some pictures from the sets of the film Fauzi featuring Prabhas were leaked on social media, after which the makers have taken a strict step. Read on to know more.

Fauzi is in much discussion these days. The film starring Prabhas and Imanvi is one of the most-awaited films among the audience. The film Fauzi is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Recently, some pictures from the sets of the film were leaked on social media, after which the makers have taken a strict step. On Saturday, a statement was released from the film's official X (Twitter) account, warning people.

What did the makers of Fauzi say?

The makers said that some people are sharing leaked pictures of the film's set, which is wrong. He made it clear that if anyone shares such content, strict action will be taken against them. The makers appealed to people not to spread any such leaked content further. The statement reads, "It has come to our attention that certain accounts are circulating leaked images from the sets of #Fauzi. Please treat this as a strict warning - any such content will be reported, and necessary action will be taken against those involved."

Check out the post here:

The makers further said that such leaks can spoil the experience of the film. They said that the film is being made with a lot of hard work, and the experience of watching it on the big screen will be different. Hence, the audience was requested to be patient till the release of the film and stay away from any leaked content. In their word: "These leaks compromise the experience we are carefully building. What’s coming on the big screen will be far bigger and worth the wait. We urge everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with leaked content."

What did Fauzi’s director say?

The film's director, Hanu Raghavapudi, also took to social media to express his views. He said, "We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres (sic)."

Check out the post here:

We’ve poured our hearts into #Fauzi to give you something truly special. Humbly requesting everyone, please don’t spoil the magic with leaks. Let’s experience it the way it’s meant to be… together in theatres. ?????? https://t.co/n4w3xDi8Fm — Hanu Raghavapudi (@hanurpudi) April 4, 2026

What is the release date of Fauzi?

The release date of Fauzi has not been officially announced yet, but according to reports, it can be released on the occasion of Dussehra this year. The film also stars Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen in many films. These include the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, Salaar Part 2, and Spirit. According to reports, Spirit may be released on March 5, 2027. In such a situation, many big films of Prabhas will be awaited in the coming time.

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