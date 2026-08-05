Pradeep Rawat's last rites to be held today in Mumbai, film fraternity mourns veteran actor's death

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat's last rites will be held in Mumbai today. Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma and AICWA paid heartfelt tributes after the 74-year-old actor lost his battle with blood cancer.

The final rituals of legendary actor Pradeep Rawat, who died on Tuesday (August 4) after a protracted fight with blood cancer, will be performed on Wednesday in Mumbai. His co-star in Lagaan, Yashpal Sharma, confirmed the news and offered a heartfelt homage to the late actor. Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 at a hospital in Bhiwandi when his cancer returned after years of treatment. Rawat, known for his roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, Mahabharat, and a number of Hindi and South Indian films, left a legacy spanning over four decades. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and son, Vikramaditya.

Siddharth Tiwari, the actor's manager, informed HT City about Rawat's passing and said that he had been fighting blood cancer for the last five years. The ailment reappeared around six weeks ago, despite the fact that he had recovered from it four years prior.

"He passed away today, August 4, somewhere between 6 and 6.30 pm. He survived cancer four years back, but again, since the last one and a half months, it was a relapse of cancer. So, he was hospitalised for one month. All of a sudden, his platelets went down and from there, he just couldn't recover," Tiwari stated.

Actor Yashpal Sharma pays tribute

Yashpal Sharma sent a touching tribute on Instagram shortly after Rawat's passing became public. “Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP,” he wrote. In remembrance of the renowned actor's contribution to Indian film, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also sent their condolences.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers," the statement read on X.

About Pradeep Rawat

Pradeep Rawat started his cinematic career with Meri Jung. He was born in Madhya Pradesh on January 21, 1952. After playing Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, he became well-known.

He became one of the most well-known character performers in Indian cinema throughout time, portraying villains in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam movies. Sarfarosh, Lagaan, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, Ghajini, Singh Is Bliing, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Chhaava are among his noteworthy credits.

Although he received recognition for his roles in Sarfarosh and Lagaan, SS Rajamouli's Sye elevated his Telugu film career.

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