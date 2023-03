Pradeep Sarkar left the Hindi film industry in shock after he passed away in the wee hours on Friday. The director has some of the most popular films like Parineeta, Laga Chunari Mein Daag, and Mardaani to his credit. Sarkar whose last directorial project was 2018 film Helicopter Eela was to make another film titled Noti Binodini. He had approached to play the lead role. Learning the news of his demise, the Manikarnika actress remembered the filmmaker sharing a video of last meal with him. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut has a 'HIT' future, but conditions apply; celebrity astrologer predicts Emergency actress' future

The Queen of Bollywood penned a heartbreaking note recalling the late director as she recollected the time spent with him. Kangana and Sarkar were to collaborate for yet another project based on the life of Bengali actor Binodini Dasi. The actress took to her Twitter handle to share the video of the last meal with the late filmmaker. Along with the video, she wrote that the filmmaker knew how fond she was of Bengali food and hence, invited her for a meal when they met for 'Noti Binodini' prep.

Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame…

Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai…

My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/qkWUvl0QiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2023

mentioned that she was going to meet soon in Mumbai when she returns back. She said that her heart is sinking and won't be able to cope with this shocking news. She also added to her Instagram Stories, and wrote, "He made me sit next to him and kept telling me what to eat… I am shattered, we were to start Noti Binodini in October and now I feel so lost, I was to meet him this week…this is so unsettling."

Noti Binodini was announced last year and Pradeep was to direct Kangana in the film. The story is about the real-life of Binodini Dasi, one of the most iconic superstars from Bengal. Binodini Dasi become one of the first stars of Bengali theatre having been born into a family of sex workers.