Prakambanam Kerala Box Office collection day 9: Ganapathi-Sagar Surya starrer earns Rs...

Prakambanam has been successful in earning Rs 1.02 crore from Kerala theatres on February 7. Hence, it has managed to earn Rs 7.38 crore.

Prakambanam Kerala Box Office collection day 9: Viewers are clearly happy with an interesting blend of humor and screams that director Vijesh Panathur's horror-comedy film Prakambanam offers. The film features Ganapathi, Sagar Surya, and Ameen in key roles. The film turns a college hostel into a playground featuring spirits. Viewers have been lauding Sagar Surya’s impeccable performance, and it's success as the Box Office.

Prakambanam Kerala box office collection

Going by the estimates revealed by film industry tracker AB George, the movie has been successful in earning Rs 1.02 crore from Kerala theatres on February 7. Hence, it has managed to earn Rs 7.38 crore. Going by Kerala box office collection numbers, it has been a bit in attracting viewers to the theatres across the state.

TRENDING NOW

Know more about Prakambanam

The film, which has been directed by Vijesh Panathur, marks his return with an original story whe he had co-written with Sreehari Vadakkan. Prakambanam has been backed by Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio. The film has been grabbing everyone's attention through its poster, tracks and teaser.

Prakambanam revolves around a mix of humour and horror, and is set in men’s hostel in Kochi and Kannur. The film aims to bring to the viewers the laugh, bond and chaos of hostel life, even as it weaves in supernatural elements that takes the story ahead.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more