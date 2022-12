has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism ever since the Khiladi Kumar unveiled his first look as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in director 's upcoming Marathi period drama Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. And now actor has joined the bandwagon and brutally trolled Akshay for his look and the electric bulb goof-up. Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and more celebs who own the MOST expensive homes; check insane costs

The first look of Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj shows a chandelier in the frame. It has a visible glitch where the chandelier can be seen having light bulbs installed throughout its rim. The reason behind the trolling is that bulbs were invented much after the tenure of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who ruled from 1630 to 1680.

As soon as netizens noticed the glitch, they started trolling Akshay and requested him not to essay the role of The Great Maratha King on the big screen. Many people also said that no matter what roles he would play, be it Samrat Prithviraj or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Khiladi Kumar will always remain from for the majority of the audience.

Taking the criticism a notch higher, Prakash shared the picture of Akshay's look with the goof-up on Twitter. He also shared a meme featuring Akshay and PM Narendra Modi where Modi asks Akshay, "Shivaji Maharaj ke time electric bulb kaise aa gaye gutka khor?" To which Akshay replies, "Waise hi jaise aapke pass 1988 mein digital camera aa gaya tha." The actor captioned his Twitter post saying, "Mann Ki Baat" followed by a hashtag #JustAsking.

Apart from the trolling, the good thing is that the makers can take a cue from social media and rectify the mistake in production provided they are open to feedbacks from the audience for whom they're making the film.

The film's cast consists of Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan and Praveen Tarde. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the movie is a Qureshi Production presentation and all set to release in cinemas on Diwali 2023 in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.