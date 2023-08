Actor Prakash Raj landed himself in the midst of a controversy after a recent post on social media. The actor took to Twitter to take a dig at the Indian moon mission by sharing a controversial post of a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea. The tweet did not go down well with social media users who slammed the KGF star for his “blind hatred” and “shameful mocking” of India's scientific mission. Also Read - RIP Sarath Babu: Kamal Haasan, Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar condole the demise of the Annamalai star

Prakash Raj slammed for controversial tweet on Chandrayaan-3

Taking to Twitter, Prakash shared a picture with the caption, "BREAKING NEWS:- First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking." The picture was an indirect dig at India's moon mission and fumed social media users. Several Twitter users schooled the actor. One user wrote, "Mr. #PrakashRaj is insulting our scientists, mocking our #ISRO. He needs to be asked: • For whom he is doing this? • For what he is doing this? Shameful."

BREAKING NEWS:-

First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking pic.twitter.com/RNy7zmSp3G — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 20, 2023

Another comment read, "This was completely uncalled for. We should not let down our brave scientists,who stood up after the failure. Spineless Politics by Mr. Prakash Raj! #PrakashRaj #Chandrayaan3 #Luna25 #Chandrayaan_3 #ISRO #isroindia #Rajnikanth."

“This man has traveled a long distance from anti-modi psyche to anti- India to anti-scientist, to anti-innovation to anti progress !” read another comment on Twitter, while another user wrote, “Trolling leaders is fine but trolling our Nation is unacceptable at all... “

Prakash Raj Controversies

This is not the first time that the actor landed into trouble for speaking his mind. Recently, Prakash Raj was in the news for his controversial remarks on “cinema mafia” and how things have changed after the rise of content on OTT platforms. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Prakash said, “Cinema is a language, the most recent human language. It was like a river and it flowed but people stopped it. They put conditions on it that you should show it only in theatres and began thinking writing was only about two-and-a-half hour stories. Everybody had been stopping things like you can’t release it on TV first etc. But once the pandemic stopped this mafia, people had to go and this content came out.”