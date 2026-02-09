Prakash Raj QUITS Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit after HEATED argument? Here’s what we know

After the first news report showing Deepika Padukone leaving the film, the recent reports reveal that Prakash Raj had also left from the movie.

The makers of the film Spirit are going through a tough time these days. The film remains in the discussion due to the problems being faced one after the other. Earlier, the news of Deepika Padukone leaving the film made headlines and now the latest reports are claiming that the famous actor Prakash Raj has also left the project. It is being said that due to creative differences with the team of the film, he has distanced himself from this film, which has increased the trouble of the makers.

Did Prakash Raj exit Saneep Reddy Vanga’s film?

According to reports, Prakash Raj was considered to be one of the most important characters in the film Spirit. His voice in the launch video had already created a lot of excitement among the audience. But a report by OTTPlay claims that he is no longer a part of the film. Since the morning of 9 February 2026, there was a buzz in the film industry that Prakash Raj has been removed from the film, although there is no official confirmation yet.

What is the alleged reason for Prakash Raj’s exit from Spirit film?

Currently, the shooting of the film is going on in Hyderabad. During the shoot, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Prakash Raj reportedly got into a heated argument over the script and a particular scene. The controversy escalated to the point that the film was postponed. Some sources say that the makers were upset with Prakash Raj's behaviour on the set on a few occasions, due to which the decision to remove him from the film was taken. However, there has been no statement from the makers or the actor so far.

It is also being said in the news that Sandeep Reddy Vanga had already shot some scenes of the film with Prakash Raj. If the actor has indeed walked out of the film, these scenes may have to be deleted. If this happens, the shooting of the film may be delayed and the makers may have to incur losses. At the moment, there is silence on this whole matter, but this news is spreading rapidly in the industry and there is an atmosphere of surprise among the people.

All about Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone controversy

This discussion about Prakash Raj became more intense when people remembered that Deepika Padukone has also been out of the film Spirit before. In the year 2025, there were reports that Deepika was selected to play the female lead in this film, but due to differences over schedule and working hours, she left the project. The role was later bagged by Tripti Dimri.

All about Spirit

The first poster of the film was released on 1 January 2026, in which Prabhas was seen in a strong and rough look. According to reports, Prabhas plays the role of a cop in the film and Tripti will be seen as his love interest. The film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Kanchana T-Series has already announced that Spirit will release in theatres on March 5, 2027.

