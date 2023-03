Jadab Lal Nath, BJP MLA from Tripura was caught watching po*n during assembly. On Thursday, the video went viral on social media. Reportedly, when the assembly was going on, this leader was watching po*n while sitting behind. Unknown to him someone made a video and uploaded it social media and it took no time to go viral. That particular video caught the attention of actor Prakash Raj who slammed Netaji for the heinous act. Also Read - Anupam Kher gives out a stern response to Prakash Raj for calling The Kashmir Files a 'nonsense film'; says, 'Apni aukaat ki...'

According to reports the video in question is of recent times and it created a stir on the internet. Jadab Lal Nath's alleged viewing of po*n in the Vidhansabha became difficult for him. Famous actor Prakash Raj who predominately works in Bollywood and the south film industry often reacts on political and social topics. He also reacted to Jadab Lal Nath watching an obscene video during the assembly. He called it a shameful act as he shared the video on Twitter. Reacting on the matter, Prakash Raj wrote Blue JP. Shame on his tweet.

Seeing the video netizens also started taking class of the political leader. One user wrote, 'A movie should be made', while another wrote, 'Wow leader! You have come back to the days of youth.' Someone taunted, 'Porn watchers are running our country, the future seems to be in tatters.' Many Twitter users gave their reactions to the video which became increasingly viral on social media.

Tripura BJP President Rajeev Bhattacharya said that a notice has been issued to him on behalf of the party and he has been asked for an explanation on the matter. At the same time, Jadab called it a conspiracy against him to defame his identity. For the unversed, a video of the politician watching po*n was leaked earlier also. This is not the first time, earlier in 2012 also he was caught watching po*n when the assembly took place in Karnataka.