Pranit More announces Ghayal, internet links his COMEBACK stand-up show with Samay Raina's Still Alive

Pranit More returns with his new stand-up special Ghayal following the Rs 370 biryani controversy. The internet draws comparisons between his comeback with Samay Raina's.

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has announced his comeback show after nearly two months of the Rs 370 biryani controversy that made headlines across social media. The comedian’s new stand-up special, Ghayal, is inspired by his life experiences in the last few months. While a lot of fans were happy about his comeback, some social media users felt that his comeback announcement was similar to that of comedian Samay Raina and that his promotional style looked the same. The announcement has once again put Pranit in the spotlight.

Pranit More announces Ghayal

Pranit took to Instagram to announce his new stand-up special, Ghayal, along with an emotional note about the phase he has undergone in the last two months.

He wrote that he cannot change what happened, but he can choose who he becomes because of it. Ghayal is a story about learning and moving ahead and the show is a reflection of his journey post-controversy," said the comedian. The special will be launched in Mumbai first before expanding to other cities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

Netizens compare Ghayal with Samay's Still Alive

Social media users were quick to react to Pranit’s comeback soon after the announcement. While many wished him well, some felt that the announcement and the promotional video looked similar to comedian Samay Raina’s comeback style.

Comments like “You are not Samay Raina” and “Looks like Samay's comeback” started pouring in on the internet soon. Others were curious about the new show.

About Rs 370 biryani controversy

The controversy began when a clip of one of Pranit More’s stand-up acts went viral. During a crowd interaction, a member of the audience made a controversial comment involving a biryani bill of ₹370, which drew severe criticism on the internet. The incident prompted a barrage of complaints and a heated social media debate.

What’s next for More Pranit?

The outrage led to complaints being filed with the police and the National Commission for Women also took cognisance of the matter. Pranit later apologised publicly, saying he should have been more careful about letting the conversation continue.

Now, with Ghayal, the comedian is trying to turn the page on one of the biggest controversies of his career, as he makes a comeback on stage.

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