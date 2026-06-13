Pranit More BREAKS silence on ₹370 biryani row, apologizes after FIR in ₹370 biryani joke row: 'He should have stopped him'

Comedian Pranit More issued his first statement on June 13, 2026, after an FIR was filed against him over the ' 370 biryani' controversy. Read further to know everything that we know so far.

Pranit More BREAKS silence on ₹370 biryani row, apologizes after FIR in ₹370 biryani joke row: 'He should have stopped him'

Stand-up comic Pranit More returned to Instagram this week and spoke up for the first time since getting hit with an FIR over the now notorious ‘₹370 biryani’ bit. He didn’t deflect, he owned up to it. Pranit said he takes full responsibility for letting an audience member’s offensive comment slide during his crowdwork segment. “It was a lapse in judgment,” he admitted. And he asked people to give him another chance.

So, What Happened?

Pranit was in the middle of a crowdwork bit when a guy in the audience, Himanshu Jangra from Gurgaon, started talking about taking someone out, spending ₹370 on chicken biryani, and then expecting something in return from the woman. Everyone in the crowd laughed. Pranit didn’t stop him or call him out. He just moved on. But a clip from that night went viral, people weren’t impressed. In fact, a lot of folks said the joke was misogynistic, and many felt Pranit should have been the one to draw the line then and there.

FIR Filed, Insta Suspended

After the clip exploded, Maharashtra Cyber Police got involved. They filed an FIR against both Pranit and Himanshu. Dr. Sejal Pawar, who cracked a separate joke about male cadavers during the show, found herself in hot water too. Pranit’s Instagram account was suspended in the chaos, but he managed to get back online and address the controversy head-on. In his video, he said, “When I did crowdwork with that guy, some pretty derogatory things got said. Everyone was laughing, even me. I got carried away. I messed up. It was a lapse.”

He Took the Blame

Pranit didn’t try to dodge responsibility. He said he could’ve shut Himanshu down right then but didn’t. “That was a huge mistake on my part. I should’ve stopped him and taken a stand, but I didn’t. By giving him that platform, everything just escalated.” He didn’t sugarcoat it, he knows the hate he’s getting is fair. “I deserve the hate, but…” he started, leaving the sentence hanging.

Why’s Everyone So Angry?

This uproar is about more than a single off-color joke. It’s about what a comedian does when things cross the line. In crowdwork, the mic and the mood are in the comic’s hands. If someone says something sexist and the comedian just moves along, isn’t that a kind of endorsement? Plenty of people think so. Comics set the tone. If you don’t push back, it seems like you’re cosigning the comment. Some folks say the video needs more context, and comedians can’t be expected to police every word in real-time. But it’s hard to miss what people really want, a stand.

Beyond Pranit: Himanshu and Dr. Pawar

Himanshu, the audience guy, is also named in the FIR. He hasn’t spoken up yet, but his comment about expecting something “in return” for buying biryani was called out for being disrespectful and transactional. Dr. Sejal Pawar got in trouble too. She was sent on forced leave by KEM Hospital and banned from campus after a clip of her own joke came out. The National Commission for Women noticed both incidents, and pressure on comedians keeps piling up.

Pranit’s Apology and What Comes Next

Pranit has apologized, saying he never meant to hurt anyone. “Honestly, this was a learning experience for me,” he said. “I’m working on myself, and I’ll work on my content too.” He asked the public to give him another shot: “Just give me one chance, I want to be a better person, and you’ll see it in my work.” He’s also cooperating with the investigation. The FIR stands, and Maharashtra Cyber Police are still reviewing videos from that night.

Comedy in the Crosshairs

This isn’t the first comedian to wind up in trouble lately. Earlier this month, an old Madhur Virli clip about sexual assault got backlash, and politicians started weighing in too. CM Devendra Fadnavis warned that comedy should maintain “minimum parameters of dignity.” Mumbai’s Mayor went further, she said maybe these shows just shouldn’t happen at all.

Now clubs are rethinking their rules. They’re throwing up content disclaimers, telling comics to avoid certain topics during crowdwork, and some are even self-censoring. Who can blame them? One viral video and the next thing you know, there’s an FIR and your account’s suspended.

Can Comedians Change Course?

Pranit’s story is a warning. All it took was 30 seconds and a laugh. He missed the moment to step in, and now he’s in the middle of a legal storm. But his apology stands out, he didn’t point fingers at “cancel culture” or hide behind “it’s only a joke.” He admitted he should have done better and he says he will. But is that enough for people? Some folks say owning up is a good start, but others want more, just saying sorry doesn’t erase the damage.

Where Does Comedy Go From Here?

At the end of the day, this whole ‘₹370 biryani’ drama isn’t just about the food. It’s about who calls the shots on stage. Crowdwork is risky by nature, anything can happen with a mic in your hand and strangers in the crowd. But as the comic, you do steer the room. Now Pranit has to earn back some trust, one show at a time. The legal process isn’t over, and the wider stand-up scene keeps arguing about how to push boundaries without crossing lines. One thing’s for sure: silence onstage doesn’t mean you’re neutral anymore. People are recording, sharing, and demanding a choice. Pranit chose to own his mistake and apologize. The real test is what he does if another moment like this comes up, whether next time, he grabs the mic and draws the line himself.

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