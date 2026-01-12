Prashant Tamang’s wife Martha's REACTION goes viral, confirms singer DIED while…

Renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang died at the age of 43. The reason for his death was not clear, but now his wife has made an official statement about his sad demise.

Renowned singer and actor Prashant Tamang's death has not only left his fans but the entire music world in shock. His sudden demise at the age of 43 was extremely shocking for everyone. Prashant Tamang gained nationwide recognition when he won the popular singing reality show Indian Idol 3. After this, he also worked in Nepali films and made a separate identity as a successful artist. His wife, Martha Aley, speaking to the media, put rest to rumours about his death. She clarified that Prashant's death was not due to any disease or any conspiracy, but it was a natural death. Prashant died in his sleep, and she was present with him at the time. She said, "It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time."

The ADCP of the South-West district, Abhimanyu Poswal, gave out the official news regarding Prashant's death and opined that it would be very hard to "detect anything suspicious" until the final "post mortem report arrives".

TRENDING NOW

What did Prashant Tamang's wife say about his death?

In a conversation with news agency ANI, Martha Aley expressed her gratitude for the love and support from the people. She said she has been receiving phone calls, messages and flowers from all over the world. Many people are standing outside her house and even in the hospital to see Prashant for the last time. Martha said, "Thank you to everyone. I've been receiving calls from all over the world. People that I know, people that I don't know, I've been getting flowers. People are standing outside my house; people have come to the hospital to see him for the last time. It's really overwhelming for me, and please love him as you have loved him earlier. He was a great soul, he was a great human. I hope you remember him like that."

Martha appealed to the people to remember Prashanth as a good human being and pray for his departed soul. In her words, "I would love to thank them right now, because I've never been out, but I've always seen people supporting him through messages, through reels, through his songs, through his work, and thank you so much for all the love and support you have always given him, and I would always appreciate more love to him right now he's not with us anymore, but...I would really appreciate that you would just pray for his departed soul, so please do pray for him."

All about Prashant Tamang

Prashant Tamang had also earned a lot of fame in Nepali films after winning Indian Idol Season 3. He made his debut in Nepali films in 2010. He was recently seen in the second season of the web series Paatal Lok. He was also expected to be part of Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more