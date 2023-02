Prateik Babbar has made his relationship with Priya Banerjee Insta Official. The handsome hunk posted a pic where we can see both of them holding hands. He has got PB inked on him. Prateik Babbar looks like he has found love after a couple of years. He got separated from Sanya Sagar. Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee posted a picture where we can see the sun falling on their face. The couple showed us their back profile. Prateik Babbar was last seen in the films India Lockdown and Cobalt Blue. Also Read - Freddy, Love Today, Govinda Naam Mera and more upcoming new movies, series releasing on OTT in December 2022

Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar got married in 2019. The couple got separated after a year or so. She is the daughter of an Indian politician. Priya Banerjee has worked in a number of OTT shows. She is known for her glam pics on social media. In the past, Prateik Babbar had got Amy Jackson's name inked on her after they fell in love. He said that he regretted the tattoo. It seems his divorce with Sanya Sagar is in progress. Priya Banerjee and Prateik Babbar met via common friends. It seems he has introduced her to his family already.

Priya Banerjee is an Indian who has grown up in Canada. She is known for her gorgeous looks. Prateik Babbar is the son of Raj Babbar and Smita Patil. Let us see when they decide to take their relationship to the next level!