Amy Jackson and Prateik Babbar's movie Ek Deewana Tha was loved for its music and chemistry of the lead pair. The two were dating for a year before they decided to call it quits. The breakup affected Prateik Babbar deeply. He went missing from films for a few years. Prateik Babbar who has been seen in projects like Four More Shots Please!, Chakravyuh and others is a part of Bachchhan Paandey. In an interview, he opened up on his split with Amy Jackson. He said that the incident left him shattered at 25. Prateik Babbar struggled with substance abuse for some time before he finally kicked the habit and resumed his career.

In an interview with Mashable's Bombay Journey he said that Ek Deewana Tha finally made him feel like an actor. He said the movie was good but life went haywire after he fell in love with that woman (Amy Jackson). He said the bad phase began after that when he experienced heartbreak at 25. Prateik Babbar told the portal, "And that just… how do I put this in simplest way… I think the bad phase began when I experienced heartbreak there. Heartbreak at 25 years old just hits different. Phir main gayab hogaya (Then I completely disappeared)." Prateik Babbar got married to Sanya Sagar in 2019. She is the daughter of BSP leader, Pawan Sagar. But his marriage allegedly ran into trouble in a few months time.

Sanya Sagar who is now living separately has refused to comment on her marriage. In 2012, Prateik Babbar told Hindustan Times that Amy Jackson was the most gorgeous girl in the world. He loved her simplicity. It seems the admiration was mutual as they fell for one another.