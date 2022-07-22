Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. It was just a few days ago that they announced their pregnancy. Taking to her social media account, Alia Bhatt shared a post that had her laying on the hospital bed and Ranbir Kapoor seated next to her. They were looking at the sonography machine. It was only in April that they tied the knot and now they are looking forward to embracing parenthood. Alia Bhatt's baby bump is also making it to the news. Also Read - 68th National Film Awards: When, where to watch the complete list of winners, past honours and more

The actress has returned to Mumbai after shooting for her Hollywood film with in London. And it seems that she has already started working on her other commitments in Bollywood. She was recently papped exiting her home in Bandra. She was dressed in a comfortable black top and blue jeans. Even though her top was loose her baby bump was clearly visible. As per reports, is said to have resumed work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and she shot for a few scenes.

Meanwhile, is making quite a few stylish appearances as he is all charged up for Shamshera's release. The film makes it to the theatres today.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are preparing baby's nursery

The couple surely seems very excited to welcome their baby into this world. Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his film and is also candidly talking about his life post marriage. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed that they have already started preparing baby's nursery. He mentioned that there is nervousness as well as excitement. He was quoted saying, "Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn’t compare to anything. It’s beyond compare, so taking a day at a time."