Ileana D'Cruz has been quite active on social media ever since she announced her pregnancy. The Rustom actress has been sharing interesting updates from her pregnancy diaries every now and then. From flaunting her baby bump to talking about how the baby doesn't want to sleep and more, Ileana's pregnancy updates have intrigued fans. And now, the actress has been up to something she always loved with her little nugget. She is soaking in some sunshine by the beach. The actress shared some pics and a video on her Instagram stories. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebrities who were slammed for getting pregnant before marriage

Ileana D'Cruz shares her love for the beach with her little nugget

Ileana D'Cruz has always been a water baby and the actress is now extending what she loves with her little one in the womb. Ileana shared a couple of pics online in the Instagram stories. The first one is of her legs. She is flaunting her sandy toes and boasts about having a happy heart after enjoying a beach day. The second one is a video of the beach and the waves crashing gently by the shore. The third picture is of Ileana soaking in some sunshine. The pics and a video are going viral in entertainment news. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

The actress shared the selfie and the baby bump is shown only a little. "Soaked up some lovely sunshine," Ileana writes and adds, "Think baby nugget loved it too," with a blue heart emoticon. Ileana is wearing printed shades and a yellow bikini. She is all smiles for her camera. Check Ileana's Instagram stories here: Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and 7 more GORGEOUS actresses who are not South Indian but rule the roost in the industry – view pics

Trending Now

Is Ileana D'Cruz engaged?

A couple of days ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories. It seemed from her date night. The actress did not reveal the person she went out with but shared a picture of their hands. And their fingers included rings as well. It led to speculations of whether the actress got engaged to her rumoured beau Sebastian Laurent Michel. Ileana D'Cruz and Sebastian have been rumoured to be dating. As per reports, Sebastian is Katrina Kaif's brother and a model based in London. Ileana has not shared much more about her current personal life. And hence, everyone is curious about it. In fact, some trolls also questioned Ileana for having a baby out of wedlock and asked her about the father of the child.