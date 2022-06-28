Pregnant Alia Bhatt slams reports that Ranbir Kapoor will pick her up after she completes shoot in UK, ‘I am not a parcel’

Alia Bhatt is highly irked with the reports of she being picked by Ranbir Kapoor after completing her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone in the UK due to her pregnancy. Alia Bhatt shared the happy news with all her fans and loved ones of becoming a mommy soon and ever since then there have been tons of reports on the actress and her pregnancy and one of them Ranbir might go and pick Alia in the UK and she is damn miffed it. The actress took to her Instagram and had shared the news of her pregnancy sharing a picture of her sonography examination along with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt miffed with the reports of taking rest during pregnancy

The reports also suggested that she will be taking a rest after finishing her shoot. Slamming all the claims and reports she took to her Instagram and wrote, "Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads we still live in some patriarchal world.. fyi. Nothing has gotten delayed!!!! No one needs to PICK anyone up I am a woman, not a parcel!!!!

I do not need to REST at all but good to know you'll have a doctors certification as well:) This is 2022. Can we pls get out of this archaic way of thinking! Now if you would excuse me … my shot is ready".