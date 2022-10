Alone actress Bipasha Basu and hubby Karan Singh Grover are soon to embrace parenthood. The actress is ready to pop anytime soon and welcome her child into this world. But whoever said pregnancy was easy should talk to the actress who has been adviced bed rest. The actress took to her Insta stories to reveal all about her pregnancy struggle. In a note, she mentioned how she is keeping herself calm and composed while she is on the bed resting all the time as adviced.

pens about her pregnancy news

In the note, she wrote that bed rest is not at all especially when there are so many things to do. But she is singing the song, 'Just Chill...Just Chill' to keep herself calm. The note read, "Bedrest ain’t fun when you have so much work to do before Baby arrives."

Check out Bipasha Basu's picture below that has gone viral in entertainment news:

Earlier, in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Bipasha Basu had opened up on the severe and intense few months of her pregnancy. She had revealed that she had lost a lot of weight because she could barely eat anything. She used to sick all day long and either she would be on bed or in the loo. Another challenge for her was to keep away from excercising. She was quoted saying, "In fact, I had to consciously stop working out and training which was more difficult for me than I thought it would be since I had to learn how to just lie down, relax and put my feet up instead of being the over-active, in-control person that I have always been."

It was through a social media post that Bipasha Basu and had announced their pregnancy. Fans cannot wait for the good news.