Deepika Padukone broke the internet as she announced her pregnancy a few weeks ago. The Fighter actress took to her Instagram and revealed the arrival of her baby. Ever since Deepika announced her pregnancy fans have been waiting for her to take over the Internet by posting some stunning pregnancy pictures and setting new fashion goals for mom-to-be. But looks like Deepika is setting new rules and is on a pre-mommy break.

An insider reveals," Deepika is her no mood to go all out with her work or anything at this moment, all she wants to do is enjoy this moment, she is focusing more on her physical and mental health, she is in her first trimester right now and is taking ample amount of rest and is only traveling to her home town Bangalore at her parents house. Deepika is taking all the tips from her mom and mom-in-law that are helpful to her at this time. Ranveer who is excited to be a father has once again left Deepika amazed with all the pampering in this beautiful phase".

The source further adds, "Deepika is enjoying this beautiful moment of her life as she and Ranveer Singh always wanted to start a family of their own. Deepika who is aware of being the biggest actress in Bollywood decided to become a mother at the highest peak of her career and it only shows that she is a very secure actor and has already made her mark in the industry and is irreplaceable. Deepika and Ranveer who are thoroughly enjoying the process of pregnancy are eagerly waiting for September and so are we".

Deepika Padukone has finished all her work commitments for now and the actress hasn't spoken if she wants to take a good break after the arrival of the baby or not. In her last interview, she had only hinted about soon starting a family of her own and even announced the same.

Deepika Padukone upcoming movies

Deepika has signed Singham Again, Kalki AS 2898 and reportedly she will be seen in Pathaan 2 along with Shah Rukh Khan.