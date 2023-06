One of the big surprise news of Bollywood in 2023 was the pregnancy of Ileana D'Cruz. She announced in April 2023 that she is expecting her first child. Ileana has been away from the movies for a while now. Netizens were surprised as she is not married, and also keeps her private life very guarded. Ileana D'Cruz has now shared pics from her baby moon. It looks like the two have gone to a beach destination for this special vacation. Ileana D'Cruz shared some pics on her Insta stories. One of them has caught the attention of everyone and how. Also Read - Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia: Bollywood celebrities who were slammed for getting pregnant before marriage

IS ILEANA D'CRUZ ENGAGED TO SEBASTIAN?

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a pic where she said her idea of romance does not let her boyfriend eat in peace. She is rumoured to be in a relationship with Sebastien Laurent Michel. He is now working in India. Gossip of them being a couple did the rounds from when Ileana D'Cruz was seen at the birthday celebrations of in the Maldives. A close group of friends had gone there for the trip. Then, it was said that Sebastien and Ileana are a couple. The actress also showed off her baby bump in a pic. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and 7 more GORGEOUS actresses who are not South Indian but rule the roost in the industry – view pics

Trending Now

The actress' mother is thrilled to welcome her grandchild as it was evident with the comment on Ileana D'Cruz's post. She was in a relationship with Australian photographer Andrew Kneebone for a long time. They stayed together for almost a decade. No one knows what caused the split between the two. She had also referred to him as her husband in one of the posts. Many wondered if they had married and separated. After that, she was single for close to five to six years.

Ileana D' Cruz guides her privacy zealously. She has said that once people start discussing private stuff in the press, the intrusion keeps growing. The actress has always maintained a silence. In fact, Andrew Kneebone and her affair was also quite low key.