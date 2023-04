Ileana D'Cruz is pregnant and is enjoying her maternity phase to the fullest, it seems. The actress shocked the daylights out of everyone when she dropped a post announcing that she is expecting her first child. While she faced a lot of rude remarks online, the actress has decided to maintain a dignified silence on the matter. Ileana D'Cruz is with her family right now, surrounded by all the love and care she needs. The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a couple of stories online. It looks like she is having some pregnancy cravings, though not sure. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz flaunts her curves in a sultry bikini as she celebrates Diwali on the beach [View Pics]

Ileana D'Cruz shares a picture of what her preggy perks include

Ileana D'Cruz cooked up a storm in the entertainment news when she announced that she is all set to become a mother. Her fans were quite shocked, naturally. However, a lot of them congratulated her on the new phase in her life. And now, Ileana D'Cruz has shared a picture of her food coma. The actress dropped a picture of a cat lying on the back. It has a caption that reads "When you eat a 4 course meal and then someone asks you if you'd like some cake. She called it what dinner with her family looks like. And next, Ileana shared a picture of a Black Forest cake which was baked by her sister. She called it her 'preggy perks'. The third slide includes a picture of a slice of cake. Ileana captioned the picture saying, 'Come to mama'. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah, Hansika Motwani and 7 more GORGEOUS actresses who are not South Indian but rule the roost in the industry – view pics

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram stories here:

Ileana D'Cruz announces pregnancy

About a week ago, Ileana D'Cruz shared a picture of a onesie for babies. The onesie had a print about embarking on a new adventure. Ileana captioned the post saying, "Coming soon" while adding "Can't wait to meet you my little darling." The second picture consists of a pendant that read, "Mama". , Malaika Arora, , Athiya Shetty and more celebs wished Ileana as she embraces a new phase of her life. As per reports, Ileana is dating 's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. Back in July, Ileana had attended Katrina's birthday bash which led to speculations and reports.

Ileana has maintained silence on pregnancy and also her relationship status.