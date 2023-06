Pregnancies carvings are a bliss, only who have gone through this phase will definitely understand, and currently our Bollywood diva Ileana D’Cruz who is enjoying her pregnancy phase just shared that she too is having pregnancy cravings and it's ice cream. The Barfi actress took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of binging upon a chocolate ice cream and talking about the cravings. Well, having pregnancy cravings is extremely normal and every woman needs to thoroughly enjoy this beautiful phase. Ileana even did a quick AMA on her Instagram where she spoke about her weirdest food craving she had in her pregnancy and it's mini carrot. Yes, quite weird and cute na. The actress even called her entire pregnancy experience humbling. Also Read - Ileana D’Cruz shares blurry picture with boyfriend as she pens a beautiful note for him; netizens say, 'He's Katrina Kaif’s brother’

Ileana's pregnancy announcement grabbed a lot of attention due to the diva announcing of having a bay out of wedlock and which is seen as a brave and bold step even now. While the actress faced a lot of judgments and questioning about who is the father of the baby.

Just few weeks ago Ileana's post for her boyfriend who is still secret in front the world grabbed a lot of eyeballs, where she called him her pillar and netizens wondered if its Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien Laurent Michel as there has been a lot of speculations of she dating the actress brother and was even seen vacationing along with him. On Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, the filmmaker made this revelation of Ileana being in relationship with Katrina's brother while the Tiger 3 actress had made her appearance on the show and she chose to keep her mum on the same. Ileana's post for her boyfriend wet viral s she had shared the blurry picture.

Ileana's pregnancy posts are extremely endearing and this only shows that the actress is loving this phase and is all set to embrace motherhood and we definitely cannot wait to have a glimpse of the little one.