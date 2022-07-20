Pregnant or not, Katrina Kaif's unmissable glow in latest pics can make anyone go weak in the knees

Katrina Kaif, why so beautiful? The Tiger 3 actress is looking mesmerising and gorgeous in these latest pictures of her from the Maldives vacation. The fans are swooning over this beauty for all the right reasons. The glow on the face is unmissable, pregnant or not, but the actress is here to grab all your attention with her utmost gorgeousness and simplicity. Katrina Kaif has been in news for quite a time now due to her pregnancy reports. The actress's pregnancy rumours started long back and she till now hasn't chosen to clarify it, unlike Kareena Kapoor Khan who's third pregnancy news grabbed all the headlines in the past few days. While Kat is busy treating all her fans with wonderful pictures of her from her Maldives vacation. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Anupamaa, Imlie and more TV shows where cute little child artistes are driving the plot

Katrina and Vicky are still in Maldives in their head as they are back in Mumbai. The lovebirds have been posting breathtaking pictures and videos from their vacation. But these latest pictures of Katrina in the black and white checkered dress has got everyone's attention. Can you see the glow? Well, fans cannot stop gushing over the beauty and are already congratulating her on expecting a baby. Till now there is confirmation on the same but the glow on Kat's face is leaving the fans sure that she is preggers.

Take a look at the pictures of Katrina Kaif from her Maldives vacation that only sparks pregnancy rumours even more.

Katrina Kaif and are head over heels in love with each there and it all started on Koffee With Karan's couch and since then they are inseparable. The couple also has a great squad and friends for life and the vacation pictures of them speak about their unbreakable bond.

Well, pregnant or NOT you guys are a couple goals for us. Katrina and Vicky look just made for each other in this beautiful picture.