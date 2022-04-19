There's no secret that and share a great bond of friendship with each other, both onscreen and offscreen. And thanks to Preity's Instagram profile, we got a glimpse of their effortless friendship that has stood the test of time. The actress revealed how Hrithik came to her rescue to help her newborn twins Jai and Gia on their first flight to India. She called him an amazing and thoughtful father and felt really proud to see how far they come as friends in life. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Hrithik Roshan to Prabhas: These 6 superstars queue up for their upcoming cinematic biggies

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart ❤️❤️Thank you so much @hrithikroshan for going out of your way & helping out with Jai n Gia on such a Long flight. Now I see why you are such an amazing & thoughtful father. I love you the mostest ? From hanging out as kids to having kids, I really am proud to see how far we have come & grown together. #friendslikefamily #travelbuddies #friendship #ting," Preity wrote on Instagram while sharing a selfie with Hrithik from the flight. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Tara Sutaria and more: 5 divas who are set to become Bollywood bahus just like Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough became parents to twins in November 2021 and named them Jai and Gia. The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy. Also Read - Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more – drunk pics celebs don’t want you to see

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity had written, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

She currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.