Preity Zinta is quite active on social media sharing photos and updates from her personal life. The actress is completely enjoying her motherhood phase. On Friday she gave an overdose of cuteness to her fans and followers. Preity shared a video of her son Jai wiping the floor with a cloth piece. Her fans in love with the video and calls it the cutest thing on the internet.

The Veer Zaara actress usually doesn't share posts of her kids but this time she couldn't stop herself from making Jai's video to the gram. Preity Zinta, who is a mother of two Jai and Gia, shared an adorable video of her young chipmunk mopping the floor with a towel as he crawls on the floor. He seems to be engrossed in cleaning the floor as mommy shoots him.

As she shared the clip on Instagram, Preity wrote, "Happiness is seeing your little one super interested in cleaning & giving mama a helping hand. Here is little Jai practising his Swachh Bharat moves." In the video, she added Pharrell Williams' Happy song. In no time her fans started pouring in their love and praise for the young boy. The video has left netizens in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

A user commented, “Omg this is the cutest,” another one commented “Awwww… can’t take my eyes off him.” one social media user wrote, “That is such a cute helping hand you have now.” another comment read, “Awww...so adorable...love to your little one.” someone wrote, "Awwwww! This is the cutestttt thing I've seen Jai....You cutuuuuuuu." “Swachh Bharat in LA hahaha,” read another comment.

Preity Zinta tied the knot with Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to LA. The couple welcomed twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy in 2021. The actress celebrated Holi with her industry friend Priyanka Chopra. She also marked her presence at a pre-Oscar bash and attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party.