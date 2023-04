Celebrities are humans too! There's always a limit to everything. They deserve privacy and there have been many instances when celebs have had to face uncomfortable situations and have been judged for the same. The recent one is Preity Zinta. The actress was recently in India and was papped by the shutterbugs. A video went viral in which she could be seen apologising to the paps for not being able to wait and pose for pictures as she was getting late for a flight. Later, we see a handicapped man following her car. On a busy street, the handicapped man could be seen knocking on her car door and following. Paps could be heard laughing in the background. Now, Preity Zinta has issued a statement over the incident. Also Read - Preity Zinta gets a helping hand from son Jai in cleaning; fans cannot handle the cuteness [Watch Adorable Video]

shaken by two embarrassing incidents

Taking to her Twitter handle, she shared a long note sharing two incidents that happened over the week that left her shocked. The first one was when a woman tried to click pictures of her daughter despite the actress asking for privacy. In the note, she wrote that the woman suddenly scooped her daughter and kissed the little one. The second incident is about the handicapped man. In the statement, Preity Zinta wrote that over the years this man has harassed her for money and whenever she could give, she has given him cash. But this time, she did not have cash and only credit card. So she could not give him money but the lady accompanying the actress did. However, the handicapped man threw the money back at her as it wasn't enough and got aggressive.

Preity Zinta in the long note slammed the paparazzi for laughing and capturing the incident rather than helping. She also wrote that had the man got injured, she would have been blamed given her celebrity status. She further wrote that she has the equal right to live in this country the way she wants without being judged and that there are always two sides to a story. She wrote, "I think it's high time people realise that I'm a human being first,then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don't need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I've worked very hard to get where I am."

Check out Preity Zinta's statement below:

Two events this week have left me a bit shaken pic.twitter.com/fbq6jr9gyV — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 8, 2023

Preity Zinta married US based financial analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016 and the couple welcomed their twins through surrogacy in 2021. Their kids are named Jai and Gia. It was after a long time that the diva got papped in the city but these incidents left her shaken.