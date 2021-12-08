Preity Zinta announced to the world a month back that Gene Goodenough and she have become parents to twins. Today, she has shared a picture cradling one of the twins in her arms. She captioned it, "Burp cloths, diapers and babies… I’m loving it all." We can see her in what looks like a white bathrobe. Preity Zinta is radiating happiness and her glow is unmistakable. The actress had a long career in Bollywood, and is the owner of the Kings XI franchise of the Indian Premier League. Fans and colleagues from the industry sent her a lot of love. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza sent her hearts while Deanne Pandey commented, "PZ mummy love in your eyes." Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding Sangeet: Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet, Sachet-Parampara and more to perform tonight – Read deets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In November, Preity Zinta announced through Instagram, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia."

Preity Zinta and her husband became parents via surrogacy. In the past, we have seen celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Tusshar Kapoor also opted for the same.