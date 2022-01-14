Preity Zinta shares picture of her baby tugged in her arms; fans shower LOVE

is right now in the happiest phase of her life and one can see that on her face. The warmth, the calm that she holds in this picture is an utter joy for her fans. The actress is right now taking care of her babies in the USA and keep sharing some pictures and videos from the state on her Instagram. Preity recently shared a picture where she talks about mommy vibes. The picture has her tugging one of her twin babies in her arms. She captioned the post " Mommy vibes", with a heart emoticon. Zinta is also thankful for being at home with her loved ones in the rise of Covid. Also Read - WTF Wednesday: Sorry, Jacqueline Fernandez, you're expecting 'understanding' from a world that believes 'it's always the woman's fault'

Fans showered all the love on the picture. Bollywood actress who too became a mother showered too had all the heart for the picture. Preity Zinta had pleasantly surprised her fans by announcing of becoming a mother of twins through surrogacy. Taking to her Instagram she wrote, " Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey". Well, we definitely cant wait to see her little munchkins.