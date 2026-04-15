Prem Chopra's SHOCKING revelation on Rajesh Khanna's falling stardom after Amitabh Bachchan rose to fame: 'His silence said more than words'

Prem Chopra reflects on the changing era of Hindi cinema, recalling Rajesh Khanna's struggle after superstardom faded as Amitabh Bachchan rose to dominance, highlighting fame, decline, and emotional challenges in Bollywood.

Recently, veteran actor Prem Chopra revealed a delicate period in Hindi films. He talked about how superstar Rajesh Khanna struggled when Amitabh Bachchan began to dominate screens and the tide turned. Furthermore, the image he painted wasn't particularly glamorous. Chopra claims that although becoming famous may be exhilarating, falling from the top is far harder to deal with. He remembered how Khanna never talked about his difficulties in public, but everybody around him could see that he was in misery. More was expressed by that quiet than by any words.

When Rajesh Khanna's stardom started to fade

Prem Chopra revealed that Rajesh Khanna didn't talk about it in public when his career slowed down. But those who knew him well could feel what he was going through.

According to Chopra, it's quite difficult for someone who has experienced unparalleled fame to abruptly take a new role.

He stated that after reaching the top, Khanna struggled to accept defeat. He was troubled by the change from being the biggest celebrity to having to deal with a downturn. According to Chopra, many artists are emotionally affected by these changes, particularly when they contrast their former selves with their current selves.

Prem Chopra highlighted a concerning shift

He also highlighted a concerning shift. During that time, Khanna, who was already known to drink occasionally, started drinking more frequently. This is not unusual in the film industry, Chopra said. Actors may resort to behaviours that exacerbate their circumstances when they experience abrupt declines in their careers. Accepting the new reality becomes difficult, and not everyone manages it effectively.

What did Prem Chopra reveal about Amitabh Bachchan's journey?

Prem Chopra explained that Amitabh Bachchan's life journey contains special elements which make it different from all other life journeys. He claimed that Bachchan would adapt to changing times instead of fighting against them. His confirmation showed that he understood his status as the lead actor in films had ended. Rather, he concentrated on portraying powerful, significant personalities.

Bachchan no longer tries to carry an entire film on his shoulders, Chopra emphasised. He focuses on his assigned position and does a fantastic job. He was able to maintain his popularity and relevance while the business changed because of this strategy.

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