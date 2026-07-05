Pritam and Pedro Ending Explained: Who is the REAL mastermind behind the kidnapping?

Discover the Pritam and Pedro ending explained here to know who was the real mastermind behind this crime thriller. Read ahead to find out how the truth comes to light at the end of this show.

Pritam and Pedro Ending Explained Who is the REAL mastermind behind the kidnapping

Pritam and Pedro Ending Explained: Rajkumar Hirani’s latest show, Pritam and Pedro, has been winning hearts. It is the kind of show you cannot stop watching until you have binge-watched all episodes. This new series is a comedy thriller which stars actor Arshad Warsi as an old-school cop, Pedro. Arshad’s Pedro will be accompanied by Vir Hirani's tech-savvy Pritam. Their characters are wildly mismatched but make a great partnership.

Set in Goa, the six-episode series follows the duo as they try to crack a high-profile kidnapping that keeps twisting in unexpected directions. If you have been wondering who the real mastermind behind the kidnapping really is, read ahead to see the full Pritam and Pedro ending explained here.

Who Is Martin And What Does He Want?

As the show progresses, we find out that the real villain of Pritam and Pedro is Martin, played by Vikrant Massey. Martin is anything but your conventional screen criminal. He is an extremely skilled hacker who understands digital systems well enough to not just commit the crime but control the investigation around it.

He does not just kidnap the sports minister's son, Vinny and disappear. Instead, he uses the kidnapping to plant false leads, tamper with digital evidence, and keep the police chasing ghosts while he stays completely hidden. The show uses Martin's character to make a sharper point about modern crime: that the real danger is not always the person holding the weapon but the one steering the response from behind a screen.

How Do Pritam And Pedro Finally Crack The Case?

The breakthrough comes when Pedro and Pritam stop working against each other and finally function as a real team. In the finale, Pedro discovers that Martin has been listening in on their conversations through the microphone on his smartwatch. Rather than panic, the two use it against him, feeding Martin false information while the cops quietly move into position.

Pedro's instinct also cracks the case wide open when he realises the photo Martin sent of Vinny with supposedly chopped fingers does not show the scar he had noticed on Vinny's wrist earlier. This detail leads Pedro to a shocking conclusion: Martin had convinced Vinny, through an online game, to hide inside his own home all along. Pritam's ability to trace Martin's digital footprints does the rest, leading to Martin's arrest and Vinny's safe recovery.

What Does The Ending Set Up For Season 2?

In the finale, Martin is caught and confronted. He visits his father's grave and calls Shraddha to apologise, returning the money he stole from her. It is a humanising moment that fits neatly into Hirani's signature storytelling.

Meanwhile, the minister refuses to publicly credit Pedro, and a low-ranking officer walks away with the glory. Pedro is still stuck in the Cyber Cell, still restless, still grieving the loss of his son. In the final scene, Pritam cheekily offers to stage a fake bank robbery so Pedro can get transferred to the Crime Branch, and Pedro tells him off for even suggesting it.

The show ends on this warm, funny note. There is no confirmation of a possible Pritam and Pedro Season 2, though JioHotstar till now.

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