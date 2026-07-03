Pritam And Pedro X Review: Arshad Warsi’s crime thriller receives mixed reviews from netizens

Check out what netizens are saying about Arshad Warsi's crime thriller with these Pritam And Pedro X reviews. Read ahead to see what people thought was missing from this Rajkumar Hirani series.

Pritam And Pedro X Review

Pritam And Pedro X Review: After winning the audience’s hearts with his blockbuster movies, Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has stepped in to make his debut OTT production. From the talented mind of Hirani, who gave us hits like 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., his new crime thriller series, called Pritam And Pedro, has hit OTT platforms today, on July 3, 2026.While this crime thriller is Hirani’s first OTT project, what makes it all the more special is that his son, Vir Hirani, has made his debut through this series. Fans will get to see Vir shine as the lead of the series along with Munna Bhai star Arshad Warsi.

This series features a stellar cast with all your favourite actors. You will get to see actors Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh in Hirani’s new series. Since this series has been released on OTT, netizens have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to talk about the crime thriller.

Let’s dive in to see the Pritam And Pedro X reviews to know what people thought about this series.

Pritam And Pedro X review

Find out what netizens are saying about this series with these Pritam And Pedro X reviews:

One user said, “#PritamAndPedro by @RajkumarHirani I am watching it but feeling the lack of grip, it's a comical investigative series, but one has to be immersed in the story to totally like it, otherwise after episode 1 everything seems pushy !!!”

#PritamAndPedro by @RajkumarHirani I am watching it but feeling the lack of grip , it's comical investigative series but one has to be there immersed in the story to totally like it ,otherwise after episode 1 everything seems pushy !!! — Kaala Jaamun (@ShubhhSoni) July 3, 2026

Another user said, “Superb cyber thriller with weak flashback portions...Great aft from Hirani and Arshad ?? Engaging one #PritamandPedro”

Superb cyber thriller with weak flashback portions... Great aft from hirani and arshad?? Engaging one #PritamandPedro — Greeshmanth Pulikanti? (@PulikantiGreesh) July 2, 2026

One user talked about the series, saying, “Watched 1st episode of #PritamandPedro as expected fully joyful content from content king @RajkumarHiraniTotally excited & looking forward to complete #PritamandPedroOnJioHotstar asap. Thanks Raju Sir once again for this enjoyable journey”

Watched 1st episode of #PritamandPedro as expected fully joyful content from content king @RajkumarHirani Totally excited & looking forward to complete #PritamandPedroOnJioHotstar asap Thanks Raju Sir once again for this enjoyable journey#VirHirani@ArshadWarsi@JioHotstar — V S (@Vasanisajid) July 2, 2026

About Pritam And Pedro

Pritam and Pedro has been directed by Avinash Arun, who is popularly known for directing Paatal Lok. Rajkumar Hirani is making his debut OTT production with this series. With a star-studded cast and Hirani’s contribution, people have high expectations from this series.

The story of the crime thriller has been inspired by the books Hidden Files and Return of the Trojan Horse by Amit Dubey. You will get to see Arshad Warsi as Pedro and Vir Hirani as Pritam in this series. The plot revolves around Pedro and Pritam, two opposite personalities, teaming up to solve the high-profile kidnapping.

While many users felt that the plot and cast’s performance were great, the story lacked the grip that would keep you hooked till the end.

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