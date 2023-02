Cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently got embroiled in a controversy after a video of him went viral on social media. It had him and some fans getting into a fight. Reports emerged that fans were disappointed as the crirketer refused to click a selfie. Reportedly, he was manhandled and his car was attacked. Later, Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer Sapna Gill was booked along with seven others by Oshiwara Police. As reported by Hindustan Times, they were booked for allegedly trying to intimidate Shaw and threatening to implicate him in a false case. Now, in a new twist, Sapna Gill has made some shocking statements. Also Read - Ajay Devgn fans go gaga watching Nysa Devgn speak publicly for the first time; star kid's 'tooti-phooti' but cute Hindi steals the show

Sapna Gill alleges of molestation in Prithvi Shaw brawl

To news agency ANI, Sapna Gill reportedly said that she and her friends did not beat up anyone nor ask for selfie. They were simply enjoying themselves and their friend got beaten up. As per an application filed by Sapna Gill's advocate Kaashif Ali Khan, Prithvi Shaw got blamed of 'outraging her modesty' in public weapon. They also claimed that Sapna Gill was attacked by a deadly weapon. Further, there is a mention of molestation as she claimed that she was touched inappropriately when she was trying to say her frined. To the news agency, she said, "I went there and stopped them. My friend tried to make a video to show the proof. They beat me with a baseball after I tried to save my friend. One or two people hit me and touched my private parts, and even slapped me."

Earlier, a video of Sapna Gill made it to the internet in which she claimed that she did not approach Prithvi Shaw for a selfie as she does not know him.

Prithvi Shaw has maintained silence on the incident so far. Reportedly, Sapna Gill's friends chased Prithvi Shaw's car after he refused to click selfie and broke his windshield with a bat. Further updates are awaitaed.