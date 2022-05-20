Prithviraj actor has opened up on Hindi vs South row that has been a topic of discussion since the past month or so. It can be recalled that a Twitter interaction between and Kichcha Sudeep had sparked a debate about Hindi as India’s national language. Akshay told India Today, “I don’t believe in this divide. I hate it when someone says South industry and North. We are all one industry and that is what I believe. I think we should stop asking this question. It is important that we understand that this is how Britishers rules us, by dividing us. We have never learnt our lessons. We are still not understanding this part. I think the day we realise that we are one industry, things will start working better for us.” Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Child actor Aarohi Sanvesha roped in as the show gears up for big generation leap

On the topic of remixes and remakes, Aksshay said, “Someone questioned me in the morning about remakes and why are we remaking it? I asked why not! What is the problem? Is there a problem in remaking? OMG, Oh My God! , my film was remade in Telugu and became a huge hit. Their we remade and worked for all of us. Why does anyone have a problem? Why shouldn’t it happen? People question on remix songs, why shouldn’t we remix? There are originals being made and then there are remakes, why is anyone having a problem with them coexisting? If a good film is being made in South and we buy its rights and remake it, what is wrong in it?” Also Read - Top Gun Maverick: This SNEAK-PEEK of Tom Cruise 'cruising' in his jet, zipping through the skies, will take you back to 1986 [Exclusive]

So, do you agree with Akshay? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Karan Kundrra blames Tejasswi Prakash for delay in wedding, Hina Khan calls out 'elitist system' at Cannes 2022 and more