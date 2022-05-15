Miss World celebrated her birthday last night. She was seen in a pinks satin mini dress. She is the leading lady of Prithviraj, which is going to hit theatres on June 3, 2022. Manushi Chhillar looked radiant in her outfit. However, some fans pointed out that she looked like a doppelganger of . Manushi Chhillar who was crowned Miss World in 2017 has won hearts of Indians since she won the title. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Birthday Special: From Ranbir Kapoor to Tiger Shroff - These hunks described her as their ultimate crush

We can see that the comments sections are full of netizens who feel she looks a lot like Disha Patani. Well, the Radhe actress is also known for her love for mini dresses and body cons. Some nasty trolls also made comments on Manushi Chhillar's physique saying that she looked malnourished.

Manushi Chhillar is playing the role of Princess Sanyogita in Prithviraj. People who have seen her on screen feel that she is beautiful. She looked very confident too. The film got delayed and she had to be rather patient. took to Instagram to wish Manushi Chhillar on her birthday. He wrote, "I know the wait for your debut has been a long one, but you managed it just like a Princess with utmost poise and dignity. Now it’s almost time…Happy birthday @manushi_chhillar, wishing you all the happiness in life."

Manushi Chhillar comes from a family of doctors. She is also a qualified MBBS. She said the long wait for Prithviraj made her somewhat anxious. However, she kept her patience. At the trailer launch she said, "It was obviously the biggest launch any newcomer could've hoped for. Being launched by Yash Raj Studios, opposite someone like Akshay (Akshay Kumar), being directed by Doctor saab (Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi), I couldn't have asked for more."