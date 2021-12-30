After being delayed multiple times, and starrer Prithviraj is all set to release on 21st January 2022. The teaser of the movie was released last month, and the trailer was supposed to be out this month. However, there are reports that the film might get postponed. Meanwhile, the movie has landed into big trouble. According to IANS, Gurjars in Rajasthan have threatened to stop the screening of the film if the makers continue to use the term 'Rajput' for Prithviraj Chauhan. The community claims that Prithviraj was not a Rajput, he was from the Gurjar community. Also Read - Pushpa box office collection: Allu Arjun's film SMASHES records of Yash's KGF; amasses Rs 45. 5 crore in Hindi belt in 13 days

A couple of days ago, the members of the community had staged a protest in Ajmer, and they had threatened that if Prithviraj Chauhan is not shown as a Gurjar king, they will stop the screening of the film.

Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said, "#Prithviraj Movie is made on the basis of Prithviraj Raso written by Chand Bardai and the same was shown in the teaser of Prithviraj movie.. After studying the inscriptions available in history, researchers have believed that Chand Bardai wrote it around 400 years back after the reign of Prithviraj Chauhan. In the 16th century, the Raso epic was written which is fictional. The epic is written by Chand Bardai in Pringal language which is a mixture of Bajra and Rajasthani languages. During the reign of Gurjar emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, the Sanskrit language was used but not the Pringal language which has been used by the poet."

The controversy around the movie is because the word Rajput was used at the time of Chand Bardai and not during the rule of King Prithviraj Chauhan. Singh added, "Prithviraj Chauhan's father Someshwar has been connected with the Gujjar caste, and hence the son should himself be a Gurjar.”

Well, the leaders from the Rajput community have strongly rejected the claim of Gurjars. They have said that Gurjars were initially 'gauchar', they later converted into Gujjars and then Gurjars. They basically come from Gujarat and that’s why got this name, claimed Vijendra Singh Shaktawat, National Spokesperson of Shri Rajput Karni Sena.

Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj also stars and in pivotal roles.