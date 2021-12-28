Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar’s film to get postponed once again due to Omicron?

Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood is slated to hit the big screens on 21st January 2022. The teaser of the movie was released last month and it had received a good response.